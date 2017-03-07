Grantsville man charged with rape, sodomy of a child

A Grantsville man is facing felony rape and sodomy charges in connection with an underage victim.

Travis J. Davis, 21, is charged with five counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, five counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Grantsville City police were contacted in connection to the case by the mother of the victim, who was younger than 15 years old, about a possible sexual assault, according to a probable cause statement. The mother had found several notes sent between the victim and Davis that indicated there had been sexual abuse.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said something occurred with Davis but did not elaborate, the statement said.

Grantsville City police then met with Davis, who was read his rights and agreed to speak with investigators, according to the probable cause statement. When asked about the notes, Davis said he and the victim had sexual intercourse and oral sex on several different occasions.

During Davis’s initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, bail was set at $75,000 and he was ordered to not have contact with the victim or leave the state. He is scheduled to appear for a roll call hearing on March 21 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.