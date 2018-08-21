Grantsville man charged with theft, drug possession

A Grantsville man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was found to be in possession of drugs and a stolen firearm.

Juan A. Rodas-Gonzalez, 18, is charged with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at command of police, two counts of third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, two counts of misdemeanor tampering with evidence, and a count of misdemeanor driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 11, Grantsville City police pulled over a vehicle on state Route 112 for a traffic violation, according to a probable cause statement. As the vehicle was stopped, the driver, later identified as Rodas-Gonzalez, threw a glass jar of marijuana from the vehicle.

Once stopped, Rodas-Gonzalez stepped out of the vehicle and threw a handgun, the probable cause statement. The firearm was later recovered and determined to have been stolen during a previous vehicle burglary.

Following the traffic stop, detectives with the Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force and Grantsville City Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Grantsville, the statement said. During the search, detectives located other stolen property linked to other vehicle burglaries around Tooele County.

Investigators also found 10 ounces of marijuana, money and drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution and sale of controlled substances, according to the probable cause statement.

It is believed that Rodas-Gonzales is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries throughout Tooele County and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodas-Gonzalez is scheduled to make his appearance in 3rd District Court Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.