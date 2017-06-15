Grantsville man dies after SR-138 crash

A Grantsville man has died after a head-on collision with a semitrailer on state Route 138 Wednesday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers and Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident on SR-138 near mile marker 16 around 6:47 a.m., UHP said. A white Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading eastbound on the highway when it crossed into the path of a Kentworth semitrailer in the westbound lane.

The pickup truck and semitrailer collided head-on, according to UHP. The 53-year-old driver of the semitrailer was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Tyler Strickland, was flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City area hospital in critical condition, UHP said. Strickland later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

In the aftermath of the accident, a portion of SR-138 was closed for multiple hours while troopers completed the investigation into the crash and performed cleanup at the scene.