Grantsville man faces 19 counts for sexual exploitation

A Grantsville man is facing 19 felony charges after he was arrested for exchanging explicit pictures with underage girls.

Heath Christian Kelley, 20, is charged with 19 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Grantsville City police were contacted Nov. 10 on a report that an underage girl had received enticing messages from Kelley, according to a probable cause statement. The case was transferred to the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children lead in Tooele County.

When investigators interviewed the victim, she said she received messages from Kelley asking for nude photographs and asking her to sneak out to have sex with him, the statement said. She said she received a nude photograph from Kelley and knew of four other underage girls Kelley had contacted, ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old.

Two of the other victims were interviewed by investigators and said Kelley had sent them text messages asking for nude photographs or sex.

A Grantsville City police detective contacted Kelley and he was taken into custody and transported to the Tooele City Police Department for an interview on Nov. 28, the probable cause statement said.

Kelley waived his Miranda rights and spoke with police, admitting to at least a dozen separate under age girls he contacted for nude photographs or to meet for sex, according to the statement. In some instances, multiple explicit photos were exchanged between Kelley and the victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

An initial search of Kelley’s phone with his consent found two nude photographs of a 16-year-old victim.

Kelley is scheduled for an initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Dec. 4 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.