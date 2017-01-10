Grantsville man flees police and crashes into brick wall

A report of a reckless driver turned into a destructive single-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning after the suspect fled Grantsville City police officers.

According to Grantsville City Police Officer Alison Peterson, at approximately 2:30 a.m. a reckless driver in a pickup truck was reported. When officers responded to the area of the call, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Matthew Pike of Grantsville, fled and was not pursued by officers.

Shortly after the pickup fled police, officers were able to track it down at the intersections of Clark Street and Tiebreaker Circle, according to Peterson. The truck had crashed through a brick wall and rolled, before coming to rest against a parked car.

Pike had fled on foot from the scene of the crash but two passengers were left in the pickup truck, Peterson said. A female passenger was flown by medical helicopter and a male passenger was transported by ambulance to a Salt Lake-area hospital. The condition of both passengers was not known by police at press time.

It took officers several hours to track down Pike, who was arrested in the area of 400 W. Main Street, and take him into custody, according to Grantsville City police. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash and will be booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on multiple charges, Peterson said.

The accident left a swath of destruction in the neighborhood but there is no estimated amount of damage at this time, according to Grantsville City police.

The exact charges faced by Pike have not been released by police and it is unknown why he fled officers, according to Peterson.

“It’s a sad situation and hopefully later on we’ll know why he made the decision he did,” Peterson said.