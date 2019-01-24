Grantsville man pleads guilty to sex abuse of child

A Grantsville man pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts during a disposition in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Travis J. Davis, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child. He was originally charged with five counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, five counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Grantsville City police were contacted in connection to the case in February 2017 by the mother of the victim, who was younger than 15 years old, about a possible sexual assault, according to a probable cause statement. The mother had found several notes sent between the victim and Davis that indicated there had been sexual abuse.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said something occurred with Davis but did not elaborate, the statement said.

Grantsville City police then met with Davis, who was read his rights and agreed to speak with investigators, according to the probable cause statement. When asked about the notes, Davis said he and the victim had sexual intercourse and oral sex on several different occasions.

The case was set for a jury trial to begin last Dec. 20 but the trial was struck on Dec. 5, after Davis was not in custody and did not appear for his final pretrial conference on Nov. 20. Once the trial was struck, the case was set for disposition on Jan. 22.

Davis is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for sentencing on March 27 at 4 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.