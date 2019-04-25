Grantsville man pleads not guilty in attempted murder case with car

A Grantsville man pleaded not guilty to all charges in a 3rd District Court case filed after he allegedly ran over another man in February 2018.

Kelly Pierre Andrews, 44, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a traffic accident call in the area of 915 N. Main St. in the afternoon on Feb. 24, 2018, according to a probable cause statement. Once officers arrived on scene, they learned the accident was intentional and the suspect, Andrews, had fled the scene.

One of the victims in the vehicle told police Andrews had hit her vehicle, causing the accident, the statement said. When another passenger exited their vehicle after the crash, Andrews struck him intentionally before fleeing the scene, the victim said.

The vehicle Andrews was driving was located afterward and found to be stolen from Salt Lake City, the probable cause statement said. Andrews, however, was not immediately located by police.

Andrews sent messages to the victim, telling her he wanted to know where they were so he could “finish this,” according to the probable cause statement. He continued sending the messages threatening the victims throughout the night.

Andrews was located the following day in Murray City, where he was taken into custody by police, the probable cause statement said. At the time of his arrest, Andrews was in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

During arraignment on Tuesday, Andrews pleaded not guilty and a pretrial conference was scheduled for May 21 at 9 a.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.