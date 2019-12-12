Grantsville man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse crimes

Sentenced 15 years to life for multiple incidents of abuse with children ♦

A Grantsville man pled guilty to multiple incidents of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Mark A. Swan, 48, pled guilty to eight first-degree felonies and three other felonies before Judge Matthew D. Bates during a sentencing hearing at 3rd District Court in Tooele.

Based on Swan’s convictions, he was sentenced to 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison. According to Bates, the sentencing guidelines indicate that Swan won’t be eligible for parole for at least 39 years.

Swan was remanded to the custody of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for transportation to the Utah State Prison.

On July 22, 2019, Swan was charged with four counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child, four counts of first-degree felony object rape of a child, two counts of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, and three counts of third-degree felony attempted sex abuse of a child in one case.

Swan was arrested on July 19, 2019, after a parent of three children reported a man in the neighborhood had inappropriately touched their children, according to a probable cause statement from Grantsville City police. During an interview with investigators, the alleged victims, aged 7 to 13 years old, identified Swan as the perpetrator.

During a forensic interview the children reported that Swan had exposed his genitals and tried to get them to touch his genitals. One of the alleged victims reported they had been raped by Swan over a period of more than four years, with the last incident occurring two days ago, according to the probable cause statement.

In a second case, filed July 26, Swan was charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, one count of first-degree felony object rape of a child, three counts of first-degree felony sodomy of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child.

A child under the age of 14 told investigators she had been consistently sexually abused for the last two years by Swan, according to the probable cause statement. The victim indicated the abuse happened more times than they could recount but went into detail on several of the instances.

Two of the instances of abuse occurred in July 2019, according to the probable cause statement. One of the incidents occurred at Swan’s house and the other near Adobe Rock.

Another victim, also under the age of 14, was interviewed by investigators and indicated Swan touched them inappropriately over their clothing on three of the five times they visited his house.

On Aug. 25, 2019, Swan used a hidden razor to self-mutilate while confined in the Tooele County Detention Center He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and returned to the jail the following day.