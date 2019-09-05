Grantsville man shot in altercation at mobile home park

An early morning shooting in a mobile home park left one man injured, according to a press release from the Grantsville City Police Department.

Grantsville City police responded to the mobile home park in the area of 520 W. Clark St. on reports of shots fired, according to the release. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

While medical units responded to the gunshot victim, Grantsville police began to search for the shooter with assistance from Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies, the release said. The suspected shooter was discovered in the backyard of a home and taken into custody without incident.

The man who was shot was then transported by AirMed helicopter to the University of Utah hospital, according to police.

Once the scene was secure, detectives began to investigate the incident and a warrant was issued and served on the residence, the release said. Police were able to determine the gunshot victim had wielded a club and attempted to assault the other man, who used a firearm to defend himself.

After the gun used in the shooting was collected and several people were interviewed, detectives determined the gun was recently stolen from a location in Grantsville, the release said. The man who used the gun admitted to stealing the firearm the previous day. Further investigation determined drugs may have been a contributing factor to the altercation.

The man shot in the altercation was in stable condition as of late Wednesday morning.