Grantsville man taken into custody

A Grantsville man was arrested on Christmas Day for allegedly shooting off a firearm during a party and threatening to hurt his family. The next day, after being released from jail, he violated a protective order, according to a court document.

On Christmas Day, Grantsville Police officers were dispatched to a home on Katresha Street after a complainant reported seeing a group of people fighting outside a residence and hearing a single gunshot fired, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by the arresting officer.

When officers arrived on scene, they detained Justin Anderson, 24, who they witnessed in the front yard of the home near his vehicle fighting with another male who was later identified as the husband to one of his cousins.

After being placed in restraints, Anderson began kicking at officers and trying to pull away from them.

As police escorted Anderson to a patrol vehicle, they observed his balance to be poor and his speech to be slurred, which indicated possible intoxication.

Police spoke with several of Anderson’s family members including his cousins, aunt, uncle, and also his girlfriend.

During their talk with family members, police learned that the family was gathered for a Christmas party and everyone had been consuming alcohol, according to the probable cause statement.

A cousin told police that he and Anderson went outside to the front of the home where Anderson’s car was parked to say goodbye when Anderson placed his hand over his mouth.

His cousin responded by pushing him away and Justin began punching and hitting him.

Anderson’s uncle, who is the homeowner, came outside and saw the altercation. He said he restrained Anderson against his vehicle attempting to end the fight, according to the statement.

As he was doing so, he saw that Anderson had a handgun in his left hand. He reportedly had retrieved the gun from a bag in the front of the vehicle after the altercation with his cousin began.

Anderson’s uncle, his cousin, and his cousin’s husband continued attempting to restrain Anderson who continued to actively fight.

Each of them described witnessing the firearm in Anderson’s hand discharge once and his uncle noted that he believed Anderson intended to point the weapon toward his cousin before they attempted to restrain him.

The projectile struck the front portion of the hood of Anderson’s vehicle and traveled towards a neighbor’s home, according to the statement.

The group was able to restrain Anderson and remove the firearm from his hand. After the firearm was taken away from him, Anderson yelled for his girlfriend to retrieve an AK47 from his vehicle.

He shouted that he was going to return to burn the house down, and shoot and kill everyone at the home, which at the time included his aunt, uncle, cousins, and one of his cousin’s husbands.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail for the night and is facing charges of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated assault, also a third-degree felony; possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor; threat of violence, interference with an arresting officer, and carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of drugs or alcohol, all class B misdemeanors; intoxication, a class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, profane, obscene, and language, an infraction.

The next day, after being released from jail, Anderson contacted two of the victims involved in the prior day’s engagement, according to another p\robale cause statement written by a Grantsville City police officer.

When officers made contact with the two individuals, they showed them a message from Anderson that read “nice play my turn.”

Officers located Anderson at an impound yard in Grantsville where he was attempting to pick up his vehicle.

Anderson was arrested at the location and booked into the Tooele County Jail. He is facing a charge of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor.