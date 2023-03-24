Grantsville man takes own life after police show up at his house

A Grantsville man took his life after police showed up at his house with a search warrant related to child pornography.

On Wednesday, March 23, Grantsville police arrived at a residence on Center Street to serve a search warrant on a 46-year-old male and his home. The warrant was in reference to an investigation into the downloading and uploading of child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the Grantsville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they viewed the male in the windows of his home, but after seeing officers, the male retreated into the upstairs portion of the home.

Officers knocked at the door, announced who they were, and said they had a search warrant. They asked the male to come to the door several times. Investigators then heard a single gunshot coming from upstairs, according to the press release.

The officers called the Tooele County Metro SWAT team that arrived and cleared the residence. While clearing the home, they found the 46-year-old male deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the press release.

Grantsville officers called out the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the death investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.

There were no further details released. Grantsville Police reported that there was no threat to the public.