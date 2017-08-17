Grantsville may pump its brakes on more new subdivisions

The Grantsville City Council is considering options to temporarily halt subdivisions in the city while it works to update requirements for new developments.

During its meeting Wednesday night, the city council discussed a possible 90-day moratorium on approving major subdivisions with Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs, who attended the meeting remotely.

Coombs said he reviewed state law and the city could enact a moratorium but would need to pass an ordinance that was explicit on the need of a moratorium and cite reasons to protect health, safety and welfare. The ordinance would need to include a start and end date, with a maximum length of six months.

While Coombs agreed to write an ordinance for the council to review for a possible moratorium, he recommended looking for an alternative.

“If it’s possible to achieve what the council wants without doing a moratorium, my advice would be to take that route,” he said.

City councilman Neil Critchlow said he had concerns about where children would play in larger housing developments and how they would be able to travel safely to school and other destinations.

“There’s lots of things that can be part of that health and safety (requirement),” Critchlow said.

The city council also discussed possible changes to the city’s code to encourage safety and preserve open space for parks and other recreational development.

City councilman Tom Tripp said one possible change could be requiring wider streets in residential zoning, increasing the minimum requirement from 33 feet to 36 feet. He said cars are often parked along both sides of streets, making it difficult for motorists to navigate.

“I think you just need to make it a bit wider,” Tripp said. “Just trying to go down Ranch Road in the wintertime on ice, cars parked on the street, it’s a challenge to do safely.”

Tripp also brought up requiring developers to include some kind of open space in their developments, which had been discussed at previous council meetings.

“I thought the concept we were discussing was, when you have a development, you have to set aside a certain fraction of the area for a neighborhood play space or common use or whatever, which I think is part of the developer’s cost,” Tripp said.

Critchlow asked if the city could add parks created by developers to the city’s capital facilities plan to make them eligible for impact fees, and Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall confirmed that was the case.

Critchlow said a developer told him pocket parks, which are generally smaller and created within a single development, see a steep decrease in use after a couple years.

The council directed Coombs to write a draft ordinance for the 90-day moratorium for the council to consider at a future meeting.