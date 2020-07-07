Grantsville mayor apologizes for no fireworks on Fourth of July

Mayor Brent Marshall apologized about fireworks not arriving on time to be shot off Saturday night for the Fourth of July. He said the Fourth of July is his favorite holiday and he has helped shoot off fireworks in Grantsville for nearly 40 years.

“We were notified at noon today (Wednesday) that the fireworks would not be here for the Fourth. They were being held at Customs on the west coast because of quarantine. I’m upset and it bothers me a lot. I apologize,” the mayor said at the Grantsville City Council meeting Wednesday night.

Grantsville has used the same distributor for several years and the fireworks are imported from China. He said the company apologized that the fireworks did not arrive on time. Fireworks are ordered in late January or February. Company officials said the fireworks were shipped out of China later than normal this year.

The mayor said Chinese fireworks are hand-molded with a lift charge that shoots them up 600 feet. He said Grantsville’s fireworks are the very best for the amount of money it pays.

Marshall said fireworks out of Wyoming are a small grade with 2-3 inch diameter canisters. He said. He said the fireworks Grantsville uses are larger at 3-6 inches.

The City spent about $10,000 for the fireworks and once they arrive plans will be made to shoot them off for residents to celebrate. The mayor said some people suggested shooting off the fireworks on July 24, but nothing will be announced until the fireworks arrive.

“The company usually calls us 24-48 hours before the fireworks arrive, sometimes we’ve received them as late as 4:30 p.m. the same day we shoot them off,” he said.