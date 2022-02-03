Grantsville Mayor Critchlow’s first state of city

Shop local: Don't let your tax dollars go to Tooele, says Grantsville mayor ♦

Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow delivered his first state of the city address Wednesday evening, Feb. 2, at city hall after being sworn in as Grantsville’s mayor in January.

During his address, Critchlow highlighted his campaign promises and work that needs to be completed in the city.

Critchlow began his speech by telling the Council and those attending that his speech would be the “shortest state of the city address they’ve ever had,” resulting in laughter from the audience.

“As I was running for this office, there were a few things that came up and some ideas from the citizens of our community,” Critchlow said. “ I took those to heart. I made some promises and I truly want to keep everything that I said I could. We are going to do our very best to do that.”

Critchlow spoke about the opening of a new road, cleaning up the community, and fixing up places for youth to recreate.

“I really have always been a kid guy,” he said. “I want to take care of the children in our community.”

Critchlow went on to say that the cemetery needed to be improved, and the police and fire departments needed more access to resources.

“We want to fund our police department the way that it should be,” Critchlow said. “We need to get the officers that we need, and the same with the fire department and taking care of those guys down there.”

Critchlow talked about other city improvements, including the sewer system, taking care of city employees and volunteers, and upgrading the animal shelter.

“I appreciate our staff. Grantsville City has a lot of people who work so hard for the residents here to bring the services, and the recreation, and those parts of our community that people depend on. I appreciate everyone for doing their effort and keeping us running the way that they’re supposed to be,” Critchlow said.

Grantsville has more local businesses than people realize, according to Crtichlow.

“Please shop with these local businesses and help them, because every dollar that you spend there, a lot more comes back to us than if you go to Tooele,” he said.

Critchlow’s address lasted just over five minutes.

“I just want to thank the council and the citizens for giving me this honor,” Critchlow said, as he closed his address. “It really is an honor to me.”