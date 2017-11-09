Grantsville mayor race goes down to the wire with 91 provisional ballots waiting to be counted

On an Election Day with several close races, none have been closer than the one for Grantsville City mayor.

The unofficial results left a margin of 37 votes between incumbent Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall and challenger Councilman Mike Colson out of 1,867 total votes cast. The margin is less than a single percentage point and Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette has more votes to tabulate, including 91 provisional ballots.

At Grantsville City Hall Wednesday, Marshall said he was glad the election process was coming to an end and described the experience as stressful. Marshall would be re-elected to a third term as mayor if he retains his lead.

“It was a close race, no doubt about it,” he said. “I had a tremendous team helping me and I acknowledge all their help and support.”

Colson said he is awaiting the result of the outstanding ballots, but said he’s not holding his breath on the outcome.

“It was a good experience,” Colson said. “Obviously the outcome wasn’t what I wanted. I still think Grantsville is ready for changes.”

Colson said those changes include slowing and controlling growth in the city, creating a comprehensive plan for the next 10 to 20 years, and work on cooperation with other local government agencies. He would also like to see city council meetings streamed live online for residents who can’t attend in person.

After serving nearly 10 years on the city council, Colson said he will set aside his political career if he doesn’t win the election. Colson was recently called to be a bishop in the LDS church and would stay busy with his career as a general contractor.

While the results are unofficial, Marshall is looking ahead to projects on the horizon for the city, including replacing sewer and water lines under Main Street, pedestrian connectivity, and the dedication of the city’s new justice center after the beginning of the year.

“It’s going to be a beautiful addition to the community,” he said. “Something that was needed a long, long time ago.”

The final results of the election are expected by the end of this week or early next week.