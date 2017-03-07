Grantsville offers police chief job to Lehi City sergeant

A Lehi City police sergeant has accepted a conditional job offer to become the next Grantsville City police chief, according to Lehi and Grantsville city officials.

Lehi City Police Sgt. Jacob Enslen accepted the conditional offer to replace former Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner, who retired at the beginning of February. The offer must be approved by a majority vote of the Grantsville City Council, which is expected to review the matter during its March 15 meeting.

Enslen joined the Lehi City Police Department in October 2001 as a part-time officer and became a full-time officer in 2002, according to Cameron Boyle, Assistant to the Lehi City Administrator. In 15 years with the department, Enslen advanced to the position of sergeant and Boyle said the city is proud of his accomplishments.

“He’s a great asset to the community and city the past 15 years,” Boyle said.

Grantsville City accepted 11 applications for the police chief position, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall. Job interviews were extended to six of the applicants, with five accepting interview requests, he said.

Turner retired from Grantsville City and accepted a new position as the police chief in Ferndale, Washington after nearly five years leading the department. He is expected to return to Grantsville in the fall as an attendee at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s new $3.6 million justice center.