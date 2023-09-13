Three Grantsville police officers rescued a small, black kitten from a storm drain on Aug. 27, after a resident heard cries outside their home.

Officers Dan Chamberlain, Mike Warner, and Sgt. James Skinner were dispatched to Worthington Street around 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to Lt. Jeffery Watson with the Grantsville Police Department.

When they arrived, officers used tongs to retrieve the kitten. They were able to take it to the Grantsville Animal Shelter where it is available for adoption.

The Grantsville Animal Shelter is full and in need of adopters for other animals as well. To enquire about adoption, please call 435-884-6881.

Cat rescues aren’t too common in Grantsville, Watson said. They only happen two to three times per year, but officers are glad to help when needed.