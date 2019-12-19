Grantsville OKs $700K to replace fire-damaged public works building

Grantsville City plans to build a new Public Works Administration building to replace the current facility that was severely damaged by fire on Aug. 11.

It will cost between $600,000 and $700,000 and will be located at the city’s public works yard at 336 W. Main Street.

“This would strictly be just an administration building with office space, a conference/lunchroom area and restrooms,” said Mayor Brent Marshal.

The Grantsville City Council approved a motion Wednesday night to amend the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget to allocate $700,000 for the design and construction of the building. The City’s insurance policy will pay about $150,000 toward the project but no more, according to the mayor. The building should be completed sometime next summer.

According to the resolution, the City Council determined that constructing a new public works building would be more beneficial than attempting to renovate and rebuild the old one.

The resolution shows that money would be transferred from other departments, including $200,000 from the general fund, $200,000 from the water fund, $200,000 from the sewer fund and $100,000 from the garbage fund. The mayor mentioned that the water, sewer, and garbage funds are enterprise funds that make a profit.

City Councilman Scott Stice commended the mayor for the City’s wise management of finances to have mooney available for this type of emergency.

The City Council rejected a resolution to have Aqua Engineering design the new building at a cost of $64,400. Aqua Engineering is contracted to provide engineering services for the City.

“My concern is how did we determine to let Aqua Engineering design the building. This doesn’t look right; this should go out for bid,” Stice said. The rest of the City Council agreed.

“I don’t want to set a precedence to award something like this without other RFP’s [requests for proposals],” City Councilwoman Jewel Allen said.

The City Council discussed the possibility of awarding the contract to a company that would both design and construct the building.

A public hearing regarding a new public works building was held at the City Council’s Dec. 4. No comments were received.

About 16 public works employees were displaced since losing their office building, according to Grantsville City Public Works Director James Waltz.

On Aug. 11 neighbors noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department around 8 p.m. An investigation determined the fire started at an outlet where a microwave oven was plugged in.