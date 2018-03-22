Grantsville OKs $774K for water and sewer project

The Grantsville City Council approved a contract with Jones & DeMille Engineering to provide engineering services on the city’s Main Street sewer and water project during its meeting Wednesday night.

The contract with the Richfield-based firm covers project management, design and environmental review on the project at a cost of $774,505.

Replacing the water and sewer lines under Main Street is expected to cost more than $8 million and the city is expected to pay $2 million up front. The work will be completed prior to a Utah Department of Transportation project to resurface the roadway in summer 2019.

The city council selected Jones & DeMille at its Feb. 21 meeting after it was the highest scoring firm based on an evaluation panel. That panel included Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall, finance director Sherrie Broadbent and public works director Larry Bolinder, as well as Marcus Seat and Glenn Bolinder with the city’s sewer and water departments, respectively.

Jones & DeMille project manager Ted Mickelsen was at Wednesday’s meeting and assured the city council that completing the entire project at the approved cost was the priority.

“Our overall goal is to make sure we get this project done on budget,” Mickelsen said.

Marshall said it was important the project was completed without major change orders or other additional expenses, as the city does not have extra money for the multi-million dollar project.

Jones & DeMille will manage all of the project and have a representative on-site throughout construction, according to Marshall. He said residents and businesses along Main Street will be notified before any digging happens in front of their homes.

Marshall also said businesses on Main Street face additional challenges, as there are no streets running behind businesses for additional access, like in Tooele City, which used such access during its Main Street reconstruction project in 2015. He said there will be accomodations for businesses but did not specify during Wednesday’s meeting.

Mickelsen said Jones & DeMille intends to have the design completed by the fall, then hire a contractor to work on replacing the sewer and water lines during the winter and spring. The project should be completed by May 2019.

With UDOT’s project expected to begin midsummer that year, Marshall said the May 2019 completion date gives the city some time if there are delays during construction.

The contract was approved unanimously on a motion from Councilman Tom Tripp and seconded by Councilwoman Krista Sparks.