Grantsville OKs amendment to Old Lincoln Highway concept plan

The Grantsville City Council approved an amendment to a single-family housing development along the Old Lincoln Highway during its meeting Wednesday night.

The amendment added 11 homes, built on one-acre lots, to the subdivision by Mountain Vista Development at approximately 1000 N. Old Lincoln Highway. The subdivision had previously received permission for 51 lots, which it expanded to 62 lots on 159 acres. Under the city code, the development could have as many as 63 lots while still conforming.

The concept plan presented to the council includes 75 acres of open space, which will be maintained by a homeowner’s association. A study of this portion of the property found there to be a very high water table and soil with high salinity, making it very limited for lawns, landscaping and golf fairways.

The developers had previously proposed dedicating the land to the city for a regional park or creating an equestrian park.

City Councilman Neil Critchlow said he didn’t like the location of the subdivision following a brief presentation by the developer. When the proposal was originally brought before the City Council in June 2017 with 51 lots, Critchlow was the sole vote against it.

“It’s really out of place, this whole development,” Critchlow said.

Developer Derek Ellis said there is a high density development across the highway from the property and that he felt the one acre lots were a good transition with the acreage of open space.

The City Council voted in favor of the amendment by a 4-1 vote, with Critchlow voting against the proposal.