Grantsville OKs next phase of Main St. project

City Council approves contracts that total $6.2M for more sewer and water lines ♦

The Grantsville City Council approved a pair of contracts totaling $6.2 million for the second phase of the Main Street sewer and water projects during its Wednesday night meeting.

Both contracts were awarded to Whitaker Construction of Brigham City, which completed the first phase of the sewer and water projects. The water line contract was for $2 million, while the sewer line contract totaled $4.24 million.

In a Dec. 12 letter to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall included in the City Council’s packet, project manager Matt Laurendeau of Jones & DeMille Engineering, of Richfield, outlined the progress on the sewer and water project and charted the path ahead.

The city closed on the bonds to fund the water and sewer line upgrades on Dec. 11, according to the letter, providing the city with $5.1 million for the water project and $5.5 million for the sewer project. Both funding figures include the city’s contribution.

The funding for the water project includes money for the development of a replacement for the failing North Well, Laurendeau’s letter said. Once the first phase of the water project and the well funds were subtracted from the total water funding, the city had $2.2 million left to install water line in the second phase of the project.

While the original intention was to install new water line under Main Street from Clark Street to Sun Valley Drive, the project had to be scaled back to meet available funds, the letter said. Instead, the main line will be installed under Main Street from Cooley Street to the junction with state Route 112. If the project progresses and comes in under budget, additional water line will be installed heading toward West Street.

The sewer line project, which came in under budget after engineering, is expected to be under budget for the Main Street line replacement, the letter said. The additional funds — an estimated $810,245 — will be used for other sewer projects, including an upgrade to the city’s northwest lift station.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Laurendeau said Whitaker Construction has been “on board” with the city and working as a partner on the projects.

“The contractor was able to help us find some cost savings which added up to close to $266,000,” said Laurendeau, on the first phase of the sewer project.

The pair of contracts were approved by a 4-0 vote on a motion by City Councilman Scott Stice. City Councilwoman Jewel Allen was absent.