Grantsville OKs phase of housing development and tables another

The Grantsville City Council approved an amended final plat for the first phase of a development but tabled a conditional use permit over concerns about road width.

The city council voted to approve an amended final plat at the Mustang Ridge subdivision, located south of Main Street near the intersection with Hunter Way. Seven of the 26 lots in this phase of the development were adjusted, to create an additional lot and comply with Utah Department of Transportation road access requirements.

Councilman Tom Tripp expressed concerns about requiring property owners to maintain retention basins as they could become filled with weeds but said it is allowed under current city ordinances.

The city council had more concerns with a conditional use permit from the same developer, Adam Nash, in the Mustang Ridge subdivision. The CUP called for the creation of seven multi-family units that would share a driveway with an existing single family home on East Main Street.

The council agreed the private drive that runs behind the townhomes would need to be 26 feet wide, per city ordinance, as opposed to 20 feet. There were concerns about a hammerhead turnaround and possible impacts on turning fire department vehicles.

Councilman Scott Stice also had concerns about approving a project with a 20-foot drive after the council denied a planned unit development application with a 42-foot wide private road at its May 2 meeting. The CUP presented at Wednesday’s meeting includes nine spaces for visitor parking.

The city council tabled the conditional use permit to give the developer time to expand the private drive and reconfigure the layout of the townhomes.