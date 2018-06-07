Grantsville OKs zone changes for residential, commercial properties

Two developers were granted requests, one for a general plan amendment and the other a zoning change, by the Grantsville City Council during its meeting Wednesday evening.

Bill Castagno requested a general plan amendment to change the zoning on a 42.7-acre parcel from a rural residential designation to a low-density residential designation at 4778 State Route 112. Castagno wanted to sell an existing home on a half-acre lot, but the current zoning only allows for one-acre lots at the smallest.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen questioned replacing the existing rural residential property, with the larger lot sizes, for half-acre lots. She also cited comments by the planning commission that said it doesn’t fit with the existing future land use map.

“I get the impression when you talk to residents that they like more of the open feel, as much as we can,” Allen said. “We have a chance here to make the decision to do that.”

Castagno argued there is a development to the east of the property that is zoned for high-density residential. Councilman Scott Stice said the half-acre lots are a pretty decent size and could work as a buffer between existing developments.

“I think it’s a good transition between high density … and what’s currently on the west side,” Stice said.

Councilman Tom Tripp said he would have preferred more time to consider the general plan amendment as the city updates its master plan.

The council approved the general plan amendment in a 3-2 vote on a motion from Stice, with Allen and Tripp against.

The City Council also approved a rezone of 8.7 acres of property at 124 State Route 112 to go from low density residential to a commercial development rezone for HHH Investment Group, LLC.

Developer Scot Hazard said he requested the zoning change to put in a professional office building on the property, with a primary medical component. The property is adjacent to the commercial property that is the subject of a citizen referendum after part of the property was rezoned to high-density residential.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the community needs more professional office space and medical space. The council unanimously approved the rezone, on a motion from Allen.

Hazard also presented a concept plan for an approximately 20,000-square-foot building with eight office suites. Two other building pads are earmarked on the property for future development.