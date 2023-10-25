The Grantsville Old Church Dinner Theatre will bring the children’s literature classic, “Secret Garden,” to their stage for a one week run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, skipping Halloween.

The show will be a unique first for the Grantsville performing company. This is the first time the theatre will perform a musical with live pianists as their primary musical accompaniment.

“The intricate, haunting melodies are incredibly complex and difficult to play, and our amazing live pianists, Lila Mouritsen and Moana Dalton, are the real stars of the show and deserve just as much if not more applause than the actors,” said Macae Wanberg, theatre owner. “Michael Smith, another outstanding pianist, will be entertaining the audience during dinner and as they arrive. Jenean Christensen provided some piano recordings of a couple of the most difficult numbers, as well. Carina Dillon will add some percussion and Alex Scott will add guitar.”

The children’s literature piece is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

“Secret Garden tells the story of 11-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in India, who returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past, who guide her through her new life, dramatizing the show’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

The Old Grantsville Church has a new seating policy. Seating will continue to be in the order tickets are purchased, but from this time forward all tickets must be paid for in advance, either at Eventbrite or by calling Weston at (385) 232-9687 and making arrangements to pay by Venmo, cash or check. Walk-ins at performances may still pay at the door but they will be seated in the back of the room, if there is space.

The show runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, skipping Halloween. Show only dates include Oct. 26, 27, 28, 30, and Nov. 1 with the show starting at 7 p.m. There is a shop only matinee on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. Show only tickets are: adults (age 13+) $12, seniors (age 60+) $10, kids (ages 4-12) $9, and babies (age 3 and under) are free.

There will be two shows with a dinner theater option on Oct. 27 with a Costa Vida taco bar at 6:30 p.m and Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. with The Player’s Grill baked potato bar. All dinner option tickets are $24.

The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre is located at 297 West Clark Street in Grantsville. “The Secret Garden” is by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon, published by Concord Theatricals and based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The link for tickets is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-secret-garden-tickets-722977464057?aff=oddtdtcreator.