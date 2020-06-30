Grantsville opens public meetings, but seating is limited

The public will be able to attend Grantsville City Council meetings in person starting with Wednesday’s meeting at 7 p.m., according to the City’s website.

However, seating is limited and those with items on the agenda will be given preference. Those attending the meeting must wear a mask. The meeting will also be broadcast on Zoom.

For those who would like to provide public comments they can send them via email to Christine Webb, city recorder, at cwebb@grantsvilleut.gov by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Council met in a special meeting last Wednesday to discuss ethics, financial controls, annexation requests, possibly hiring a full-time engineer, and traffic issues in connection with the major master planned community “Presidents Park.” Developer Mike Colson presented various plans for the development.

Grantsville Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. to amend the City’s Transportation Plan and amend the Street Master Plan. The meeting will also include a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the City’s Land Use Management and Development Code to clarify the approval process for commercial and industrial land.

That meeting is also open to the public. Those who would like to make comments to the Planning and Zoning Commission can do so via email to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kristy Clark at kclark@grantsvilleut.gov.

Agendas for Wednesday’s Council meeting and the July 9 P&Z meeting can be found at grantsvilleut.gov.

The City is also holding a contest for a new Grantsville logo and the public is invited to submit entries.

Contestants should think about what is unique or special to them about the community and enter those ideas in the Grantsville Logo contest.

Logos can be representative of Grantsville history, community life, recreation, arts, culture, or anything that embodies the spirit of what living in Grantsville means. The winner will receive $500.

Entries should be sent to to cmathis@grantsvilleut.gov before July 23.