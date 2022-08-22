Grantsville outpaces Beaver to win 35-14

On Friday night, the Grantsville High Cowboys football team continued their winning ways on the road against the Beaver High Beavers.
Entering the game following a close 30-26 victory over the Provo Bulldogs, Grantsville stayed in lockstep with the Beavers throughout much of the contest.
Following a first half during which both teams recorded 14 points, the Cowboys pulled away in the final two quarters by outscoring Beaver 21-0 to end the game with a 35-14 victory.
Senior running back Gabe Mouritsen led Grantsville in the rushing department, running for 133 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver led all players in receptions and yards gained, recording 93 yards on two passes received.
Quarterback Hunter Bell also had a productive night, throwing for 190 yards, including an 80-yard pass, and put up two touchdowns.
The win improves Grantsville’s record to 2-0 as the team heads to Manti to face the Manti Templars on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.