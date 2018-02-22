Grantsville picks firm for Main St. project

Engineering firm will consult sewer and water line replacement project in advance of 2019 resurfacing of roadway by state ♦

The Grantsville City Council selected the engineering firm the city will begin negotiations with to serve as a consultant on the upcoming Main Street sewer and water project.

Replacing the water and sewer lines under Main Street is expected to cost more than $8 million and the city is expected to pay $2 million up front. The work will be completed prior to a Utah Department of Transportation project to resurface the roadway in summer 2019.

The city council unanimously selected Jones & DeMille Engineering, of Richfield, after comparing evaluation grades and interviews with the firm. The other applicants were Aqua Engineering, of Bountiful, and Civil Proj-Ex, Inc., of Grantsville.

Jones & DeMille had the highest score, 97, using a criteria-based grading system, as voted on by a five-member panel. Aqua Engineering scored 92 and Civil Proj-Ex scored 76.

The criteria included knowledge and experience with similar sewer and water systems; experience with projects in UDOT right-of-ways; experience with projects involving Utah Division of Water Quality funding; experience and qualifications of key personnel at the firm; experience with projects of similar scope and size; and approach to the work.

The members of the evaluation panel were Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall, finance director Sherrie Broadbent and public works director Larry Bolinder, as well as Marcus Seat and Glenn Bolinder with the city’s sewer and water departments, respectively.

Following the council’s selection of Jones & Demille, the city will now negotiate a contract with the engineering firm. If the negotiations are successful, a contract will be brought before the city council for approval.

Craig Neeley, who works for Aqua Engineering and provides the city’s engineering services, said the city used a qualification-based selection instead of a bid-based selection due to the scope and timeline of the project.

“Qualification-based selection seemed like the best way to approach this and not get too far into the weeds so that we could get a qualified consultant on board and start negotiating a contract with the understanding that you’re by no means obligated to accept that contract,” Neeley said.

Marshall said the evaluation panel reviewed hourly rates for employees on the project from each engineering firm but not total cost, and only as a possible tie-breaker.

“Money didn’t even really factor into this,” Marshall said.

The cost of the engineering, which includes the design and construction management, is expected to be about 10 percent of the total cost of the project.