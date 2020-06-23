Grantsville plans to shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July

Most of Grantsville’s events for the Fourth of July celebration were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the city still plans to shoot off fireworks at 10 p.m. at Cherry Street Park.

“We ask that everyone do their part to stay safe and practice social distancing. If you can view fireworks from another location or your home, please do so,” reads a message on the Grantsville City webpage.

Grantsville City Council spent close to three hours and worked through an agenda of 32 items at its meeting Wednesday night.

The council adopted the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget of $1.5 million and adopted the certified tax rate of .001945.

Mayor Brent Marshall said if revenues improve later in the year the city could reopen the budget in October to provide pay increases for employees. However, the current budget does not include cost of living allowances for employees.

“I just want to say this has been a difficult year to try to do the budget. I hope next year’s budget is back to normal,” the mayor said.

Councilwoman Krista Sparks said it is heartbreaking to have events cancelled for the Fourth of July, but the issue is more budgetary than social distancing. She said Grantsville normally spends $36,000 for the Fourth of July.

“We’re in a crunch with the virus and lack of sales tax, but we want to be able to retain all our employees and that’s what makes me feel good about not spending money on the Fourth,” Sparks said.

The council approved several final plats for a minor subdivision at the meeting, and scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, June 24 to discuss plans for a future major residential subdivision called Presidents Park.

The council also approved initial consideration of an annexation petition filed by the Grantsville Soil Conservation District for about 400 acres that would become part of the planned Lakeview Business Park. The Council also approved initial consideration of an annexation petition filed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on land east of Sheep Lane that straddles Erda Way.

The city also is seeking requests for proposals for residential and municipal solid and bulk waste collections and recycling services.

Grantsville currently contracts with Ace Recycling and Disposal for residential and municipal solid waste collection with a separate contract with Ace for recycling services. Grantsville will seek to combine these services under one contract.

Information provided by the city indicates Grantsville would like to maintain its recycling program, but could possibly eliminate recycling services if the provider and the city determine recycling would be too cost prohibitive.