The Grantsville boys basketball team will play for the 3A State title at 7 p.m. today (Saturday, Feb. 26) at Weber State University.

The Cowboys rolled past Manti 65-45 in the semifinal on Friday night.

Grantsville will face region foe Layton Christian Academy for the third time this season in the championship game. The Cowboys lost to LCA 54-44 on Jan. 26 and 62-61 on Feb. 19.

Salem Hills defeated Stansbury 65-52 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Friday night.