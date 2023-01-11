Grantsville police chief announces retirement

Grantsville Police Chief Jacob Enslen will be leaving the force in February to move across the country to be closer to family.

Enslen will officially retire from the department on Feb. 16, 2023.

“It’s time to go home,” he said. “I grew up in Alabama and most of my family is still there and all of my wife’s family is there… It feels like the right time to go back home and spend time with family.”

Enslen isn’t sure what he will do in Alabama, but he would like to pursue a different career.

“I have a lot of irons in the fire, but I’m not sure what I’ll do,” he said. “I’ll have lots of opportunities out there.”

Enslen has been with the force since March 2017.

“I didn’t get into law enforcement to be a police chief, but I enjoyed it and I love Grantsville,” he said.

Enslen first moved to Utah for his daughter, and since then he has worked for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the Lehi Police Department and the Grantsville Police Department.

Enslen has fulfilled many roles in law enforcement including narcotics detective, overseen a special victim’s unit, was a member of SWAT team and a police chief.

“I’ve been fortunate to mark off everything on my career bucket list with one exception,” Enslen said. “I would like to have one day as a motor cop and ride down the freeway with my lights, and sirens, and the Chips theme music in my ear. That’s the one thing I’ve wanted to do that I haven’t gotten to do. I do have my own bike, so maybe I’ll have to listen to the theme music without the lights and sirens.”

Enslen will leave the Grantsville Police Department in good hands.

“I can leave knowing the people there from top to bottom are excellent and are going to continue moving the department forward,” he said.

The position for a new chief has been posted and several applications have been turned in.

Before Enslen relocates, he will help hire and train the new chief.

Enslen wants to thank the people of Grantsville for trusting him as their chief.

“Thank you for being good to my family and thank you for allowing me to be your chief,” he said. “We’ve assembled an outstanding group of officers and I’m really proud of all we’ve accomplished in the last six years.”

The Grantsville City Police Department achieved accreditation through the Utah Chiefs of Police Association in July 2022.