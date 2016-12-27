Grantsville Police Chief takes new job in Washington

Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner has accepted a new job as chief at a police department in Washington, according to a news release from Ferndale City.

Turner joined the Grantsville City Police Department in 2012 following a stint as precinct commander for the police department in Bluffdale, a division of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The Ferndale City release said candidates for the position participated in a public meet-and-greet on Dec. 12 and interviewed with police and community police groups, as well as the general public and elected officials.

The Dec. 19 release said Turner accepted the job as the top cop in the city of Ferndale, which is located in Whatcom County, Washington and had a population of 11,415, according to the 2010 census.

Turner was one of six finalists for the police chief position, which included candidates from New Mexico and Georgia, in addition to Washington.

“We were looking for that rare person who possessed the leadership skills, life experience, internal strengths and moral character to lead our police department,” said Ferndale City Mayor Jon Mutchler, in the release. “Kevin Turner brought all of that, plus a compassion and humility that will fit well with our Ferndale community.”

Turner will replace outgoing Ferndale City Police Chief Michael Knapp, who is retiring. He is expected to begin serving as chief in early 2017, if his contract is approved by the Ferndale City Council.

A veteran of 20 years in law enforcement, Turner was named the 2016 Chief of the Year for small agencies by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association.

Turner appeared before the Grantsville City Council on Dec. 20 to present the final contract for a $3.6 million justice center, which will house the city’s police department and justice court. The city council unanimously approved the contract for construction and there will be a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the future site, north of the city library on Bowery Street.

Grantsville City had no comment on Turner’s status at this time and Turner is on vacation and did not reply to requests for comment.