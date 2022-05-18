Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
May 18, 2022
Grantsville Police warn of road closure

Parts of SR-112 to close for elementary bike hike 

The annual bike hike for Grantsville elementary students will close parts of state Route 112 for a short time on Tuesday, May 24.

The Grantsville City Police Department will provide traffic control during the Grantsville and Willow Elementary Bike Hike on May 24 and 25.

The police will have officers, with emergency vehicles, blocking the beginning and end of the bike hike as the end of the bike hike moves from mile marker 1 on SR-112, near Durfee Street, to mile marker 4, near Sheep Lane. The roads will be re-opened immediately after the bicyclists travel through and then they will be closed again for the return trip.

Grantsville police department officials expect the closures to last approximately 45 minutes each way.

During the closures, Grantsville Police Department will have two east-west roads to the north that traffic can divert to with minimal delays, according to Grantsville City police.

Medical and fire emergency vehicles will also be on standby in the area during the event.

Questions may be directed to Detectives Chavez or Greco with the Grantsville City Police Department at 435-884-6881.

Please see the accompanying map.

 

Tim Gillie

