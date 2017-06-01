Grantsville police welcome newest K-9 officer to department

The newest member of the Grantsville City Police Department is always excited to serve and protect the community.

Grantsville City Police Officer Michael Watkins said his partner, Apollo, loves going to work. A 2-year-old Belgian malinois, Apollo joined the department on May 3 following successful completion of his training and certification.

“He gets excited every time I start putting on my uniform in the house,” Watkins said. “He starts getting excited and whining. He’s very anxious to go to work.”

Apollo is currently only certified as a narcotics dog but is working to add patrol and bite responsibilities to his repertoire. He joins 7-year-old Kaos as the second active K-9 officer in Grantsville’s department.

Kaos’s partner, Sgt. Mike Jones, originally owned and trained Apollo. A state-certified trainer, Jones got Apollo after the dog was slated for euthanasia after allegedly attacking a deer in Tooele City.

Due to Jones’ involvement, Grantsville City police were able to acquire Apollo and then be repaid through a grant. Police dogs can be as expensive as $15,000 due to specialized training required for certification.

While he is being trained for patrol and knows his bite commands, Watkins said Apollo is “a big teddy bear” who comes home and plays with his family.

“He’s kind of got a switch,” Watkins said. “He knows when he’s in the truck, it’s time to work. When he’s at home, he’s at home. He’s a part of the family.”

Apollo has already shown his value to the department, with four separate narcotic detections in less than a month of work. Watkins said he loves having a partner with him, especially on long overnight shifts when he’s parked to work on reports or stationary radar.

“It’s nice and reassuring to know that you have somebody that’s constantly watching your back,” he said.

Watkins said he thought it would be interesting to be a K-9 handler but didn’t think he would have the opportunity. When former Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner approved Jones’s request to add a second K-9 officer last year, Watkins jumped at the opportunity to interview for the position and complete his training.

“Being at a small department, I didn’t think it was going to be an opportunity I would really have since Sgt. Jones was already doing it,” Watkins said.

Apollo is expected to continue his patrol training with Jones and complete it within the next month or two, Watkins said.

“He’s a great partner to have,” Watkins said.