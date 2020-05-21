Grantsville prepares to construct new public works building

Plans to update or replace Grantsville City’s public works administration building became urgent after a fire damaged the building and destroyed important equipment back in August.

City employees demolished the building at 336 West Main Street on Monday and Tuesday to get ready for construction of a new building.

“Having a new public works administration building is going to be fantastic with the city growing and our workload is increasing,” said James Waltz, public works director.

Grantsville City Council approved a budget of $700,000 to replace the building with an initial cost estimate of $640,000.

PC Architects completed the floor plan, and requests for construction bids are scheduled to go out in June or July, according to Waltz. The building should be completed sometime this year.

The old building measured 1,100 square feet, but the new building will be more than twice the size at 2,469 square feet.

The facility will provide an office for the public works director, an area to hold construction meetings, lunchroom, reception area, office for an engineer and restrooms.

The City also has improved a water standpipe on Main Street near the public works building where farmers, businesses or residents can purchase water.

“It works like a gas pump where you can swipe your credit card and purchase water. It’s the only place in the county where you can do that. The new standpipe is aesthetically pleasing unlike the old one. It’s very user-friendly,” Waltz said.

The City also opened its four playgrounds at public parks last Saturday after being forced to close in mid-March due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Hand sanitizers are now installed at the playgrounds at Cherry Street Park, Tot Park near the baseball fields, Lincoln Park on west Clark Street and Hollywood Park

“We still encourage social distancing according to the governor’s directive, but children still need to get out and have some fun and we’re glad they’re able to use the new playground equipment,” Waltz said.

Grantsville recently completed major improvements at Lincoln Park with a dog park, poured-in-place surfacing underneath new playground equipment, innovative swings, and new restrooms.

The City plans a splash pad for Hollywood Park this year if it is able to obtain grant money to complete the project. “There is no other splash pad in Tooele Valley,” the public works director said.

Plans are also in the works to develop Eastmoor Park.

“We have Eastmoor Park which right now is 1.7 acres of grass field. We are proposing an outdoor fitness area for that park with outdoor exercise equipment. We’re trying to make each park in Grantsville unique and a bit different from the other parks,” Waltz said.

“We’ve improved parks by leaps and bounds with a lot of blood, sweat and tears. The City has injected a lot of funds into the parks,” he said.

“It’s exciting to have the support of the city council and mayor, without their support we wouldn’t be able to make these improvements.”