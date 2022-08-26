Grantsville pulls away with a 37-14 victory on the road against Manti

The Grantsville High Cowboys improved their record to 3-0 during a road game against Manti on Friday night.
In the first quarter both teams were successful in gaining yardage, with Manti picking up theirs in the air and Grantsville imposing their will on the ground. With big gains by Mouritsen and quarterback Bell, the Cowboys put up 10 points between a touchdown and a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.
While Manti did score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, it was the only points they would record until the fourth quarter. After bringing the game to 10-7, the Templars surrendered 21 points over the first three quarters. Stifling defense by the Cowboys and a careless pass by Manti enabled Grantsville to dominate the remainder of the game.
To add insult to injury, the Cowboys’ made Manti pay for the careless pass with a touchdown coming off a pick-six, putting Grantsville ahead 31-7 and further putting the game out of reach. Though Manti was able to put another touchdown on the board later in the fourth to bring the game to 31-14, it was too little too late.
After another Grantsville touchdown in the last three minutes, the team came away with a 37-14 victory.
Remaining undefeated, Grantsville returns home next week to face North Sanpete on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.