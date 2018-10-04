Grantsville puts the lid on trash and loud noise

City Council addresses construction noise and debris with updated ordinance ♦

The Grantsville City Council strengthened the city’s nuisance ordinance to curb blowing trash and evening noise from construction sites.

A section specifically pertaining to construction debris was added to the city’s existing nuisance ordinance, which is under Title 12 in the city code. The ordinance, which was approved unanimously by the council, makes it unlawful to store any construction materials or waste in an open area, lot or on construction site, unless secured in a trash container.

The ordinance also prohibits construction companies from using properties as permanent disposal for trash or garbage without proper zoning and in compliance with state law.

The ordinance makes it unlawful for trash or other debris to spill or be blown onto other properties, as well. Any property owner or building permit holder who allows trash or debris to leave the construction site is guilty of a public nuisance and could be charged with penalties and charged for clean up.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall requested a slight amendment to the proposed ordinance, which required a “mechanical hinged lid” on trash containers. The language was amended to allow for other types of covers, such as a secured tarp.

“I think the main object of the ordinance was to prevent the construction debris from being blown all over through neighborhoods and things like that,” Marshall said.

City Councilman Scott Stice asked how the construction debris section of the ordinance would be enforced. Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen said it would be treated like any other code enforcement issue, where it would be primarily complaint driven.

The city council also added a public disturbance section, which makes it unlawful to disturb the peace or quiet of another through loud noises, or yelling in a manner that could incite someone else into violence. Under the ordinance, disturbing the peace is a Class C misdemeanor.

The ordinance lists possible sources of disruption, such as music systems, loud arguing, or continuous operation of a motor vehicle, such as a motorcycle, in a residential zone. Specific activities such as construction work, the use of power tools or machinery, or sports and other entertainment are prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“The issue I’ve had is, I’ve had the construction going on across the street from me at 11 o’clock at night,” Marshall said. “You’ve still got nail guns going off.”

Permits to exceed the quiet hours in the ordinance can be requested for specific events, such as parades, public social events or special construction projects. The permits are for one event only and the mayor or his administrative assistant can “impose reasonable conditions” when the permit is issued.

At the recommendation of Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs, an exemption to the ordinance was granted to the Grantsville High School marching band. The ordinance also exempts emergency vehicles or activities and sounds warning of emergencies.

The public disturbance ordinance was also passed unanimously by the council.

