Grantsville qualifies 13 wrestlers for state

Senior Kole Johnson wins Divisional title ♦

The Grantsville boys’ wrestling team qualified 13 wrestlers at the 3A Divisional A Tournament with senior Kole Johnson leading the way with a divisional championship at 113 pounds.

As a team, the Cowboys (127 points) placed fifth behind Juab (366), South Summit (240.5), Canyon View (195) and Delta (153.5).

Coach Jake Phillips shared his thoughts on the weekend’s success. “Overall, I think we wrestled well. Qualifying 13 wrestlers with two alternates with a change in the coaching staff and philosophy is a good place to be. We were in a position to qualify more wrestlers, but we had some young wrestlers come up just a little short.”

Johnson, a four-year Cowboy wrestler, earned his first divisional title with a 6-2 victory by decision over Canyon View’s Nathan Dax Nicoll in the finals. Johnson opened with a lightning quick 17-second pin in the first round over Ogden. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Juab’s Hayden Adams in the third period (4:24). Facing Delta’s Kage Bunker in the semis, Johnson won by decision 4-0 to advance to the finals where he beat Nicoll.

When asked how he felt about winning a divisional championship, Johnson commented that it “feels good, but the work is not done.” A man of few words, Johnson has set his sights on a state championship next week and is focused on achieving his final goal.

“Kole had a great tournament and finished first,” Phillips noted. “This sets him up with a great road to make the finals [at state].”.

The Cowboys’ Grant Rounds placed third after a tough loss in the semifinals dropped him into the consolation bracket. After opening with a 10-7 quarterfinal victory by decision over Juab’s Levi Dansie, Rounds was pinned at the end of the third period (6:00) by Odgen’s Braxten Shobe. In the consolation semis, Round won an 11-5 decision over Canyon View to arrive in the 3rd Place Match and face Dansie, his first round opponent again. Rounds beat Dansie for the second time in two days by decision 5-2.

“Grant put together a great tournament,” Phillips explained. “He lost a tough semi finals match but battled back to place 3rd.”

At 165 pounds, Ethan Rainer opened tough with a pin over Delta’s Seth Bryan (4:50). He was then forced to withdraw from the semifinal match with an injury. Rainer recovered enough to wrestle and win the consolation match by a major decision 11-3 over Ogden, but he fell in the 3rd Place Match by fall in :27 to Canyon View’s Jarrett Johnson.

Phillips remarked, “Ethan battled through an injury in his first match to come out 4th. Rainer, along with Johnson and Rounds, have a great road to place at state and should do well.”

The Cowboys’ Joey Scorsone (190 pounds) and Payton Yates (144 pounds) finished third and fourth. Coach Phillips detailed. “Payton and Joey put together complete tournaments. Payton’s only losses were to the same wrestler who placed 3rd.”

“Joey put together a great tournament. Wrestling up a weight, Joey’s only loss came to the champion from Juab. Both wrestlers look to be peaking at the right time and can do some damage at state and place.”

Scorsone opened with a pin of his teammate Bridger Edwards in the quarterfinals (3:25). He then fell to the eventual champion from Juab by pin (:32). Scorsone pinned his foe the consolation semis (3:56) and completed his tournament with a win by fall in the 3rd Place Match in 3:11 over North Sanpete’s Owen Sunderland.

Yates put in the work at tournament wrestling six matches over two days to claim fourth. His only losses came to Ben Smith of South Summit in the quarterfinals and 3rd place match. Yates opened with a pin over Canyon View before losing in the semis by major decision 12-1 to Smith. He then won his two consolation rounds by decision (3-1 and 6-0) before pinning another Canyon View wrestler in the Consolation Semis. In the final match, although Smith prevailed over Yates, Yates managed to narrow the margin of victory and lost by decision 10-3.

“Overall I am pleased with the way we wrestled. A couple of matchâ,,s go the other way and we qualify more wrestlers. I have been talking to the wrestler about peaking at the right time. I believe we will hit that peak at state. They just need to take it one match at a time and one period at a time,” Phillips concluded.

Additional Grantsville qualifiers-

Bridger Edwards (190 pounds) 6th place

Carson Val Hurst (215 pounds) 6th place

Lance Pitt (126 pounds) 7th place

Seth Richards (215 pounds) 7th place

Keaton Sullivan (132 pounds) 7th place

Rylan Albrecht (126 pounds) 8th place

Jadiah Jensen (175 pounds) 8th place

John Ussing (144 pounds) 8th place

Conner Horrocks (157 pounds) 9th place (alternate)

Ronn Miller (113 pounds) 9th place(alternate)