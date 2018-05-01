Grantsville recital to feature soprano soloists

Three sopranos will perform classical solos at Celebration Hall in Grantsville on Saturday night as part of a recital presented by the Pamela Dale Vocal Studio.

Zoey Brinkerhoff, Heidi Renee Robinson and Mary Olney will present pieces from famous composers Franz Schubert, Johann Sebastian Bach, Giacomo Puccini, Antonio Caldara and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

“This recital is special because the singers will be accompanied by The Pioneer Valley Chamber String Ensemble for about half of the numbers,” said Pamela Dale. The other pieces will be accompanied by pianist Jean Christensen.

The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the hall located at 34 N. Church Street.

The string ensemble includes violinists Olney, Cherie Martin and Betta Nash. Amanda Roland plays the viola, Sarah Kurst the cello and pianist Christensen. Co-directors of the ensemble are Dale and Nash.

Brinkerhoff will present pieces by Schubert and Caldara. She has worked with Dale since last August.

Brinkerhoff is a senior high school student at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts after attending Grantsville High School. She earned an academic scholarship at SLSPA.

Brinkerhoff started out playing the flute in the eighth grade and also plays guitar, piano, percussion, harmonica and is learning to the play the bagpipe. She also has experience in drama and won honors for a pantomime at a state competition.

Next year she will attend Snow College on a scholarship.

“I was scared to go into voice and choir, but have been taking voice with Pamela since August,” Brinkerhoff said. “Eventually, I’d like to be a singer and play guitar.”

Robinson has been a soloist the past 13 years for the annual “Messiah” production presented by the Tooele County Community Choir and Orchestra.

She studied vocal performance and music education at the University of Arizona.

“I’m so excited about Saturday night where I will perform Bach Cantata 51 to conclude the night,” Robinson said. “It’s a pretty long piece.”

“I met Pamela (Dale) with the Messiah and have been working with her the past 12 years,” Robinson said.

Dale said Robinson’s solo to conclude the night will be the most difficult piece of the night.

“Bach and Mozart pieces are the most difficult in vocal literature for a soprano,” Dale said.

Olney will sing pieces written by Caldera and Bach.

She was GHS’s Sterling Scholar for vocal performance this year and runner-up Sterling Scholar for the Wasatch Front Region. She is the choir president at GHS, and has a scholarship to attend Utah State University on a vocal performance scholarship.

Olney said she has always loved to sing. Dale said Olney also is a superb violinist.

“I like singing better (than the violin) so that will be my main focus at college,” Olney said.

Olney comes from a musical family, and five of her nine siblings play instruments.

“Mary has aced every vocal competition she has entered,” Dale said. “I can only imagine this is the beginning of a successful career in voice performance for Mary. Olney has also performed at a soloist at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.

Saturday night’s recital is free to the public.