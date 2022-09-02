Grantsville remains undefeated in 42-6 victory over North Sanpete

Friday night’s football game for the Grantsville Cowboys started out as an up-and-down affair, as the team played host to the visiting North Sanpete Hawks.
Heading into the game with a 3-0 record on the season, the Cowboys looked to remain unbeaten and defend their home field in the second to last non-regional matchup.
The first half began as a defensive standstill, as both teams were held off the scoreboard in the first quarter. As the second quarter got underway, penalties also became a factor as both teams lost crucial yardage. During a drive in which the Hawks had favorable field position, the team committed a brutal offsides penalty that set up a fourth down and one.
Under pressure, North Sanpete’s quarterback threw the ball away into the arms of Grantsville’s Baylor Hall who ran back for a touchdown. Despite recording the game’s first score, the Cowboys struggled with penalties. Following a touchdown by North Sanpete, Grantsville’s next drive left much to be desired as a sack and two penalties forced the team to punt the ball away.
Although the Hawks were outplaying Grantsville, and the Cowboys continued to play undisciplined, the home team had a reversal of fortune after making a stop following their failed drive.
With the ball in Grantsville’s possession, it was North Sanpete’s turn to play carelessly as multiple penalties helped the Cowboys march down the field into the Hawks’ territory. Grantsville took advantage of the infractions and quarterback Hunter Bell threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to extend Grantsville’s lead to 14-6 in the last two minutes of the second quarter.
From there, North Sanpete ended the second half giving up two costly turnovers leading to another 14 points scored by Grantsville. The Cowboys made the Hawks pay for a fumble, when Bell threw another touchdown pass on the ensuing play. On North Sanpete’s next drive, their quarterback threw another interception resulting in a scoring drive by Grantsville.
In addition to controlling the momentum, the Cowboys took a 28-6 lead into the half.
Riding the wave of the first half success, Grantsville wasted no time padding their lead in the third, scoring another touchdown to go ahead 35-6 in the opening two minutes of the third quarter.
The bleeding didn’t stop there for the Hawks, as another failed drive gave the ball over to Grantsville who turned to their running game to help score yet another touchdown. Bell capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to bring the score to 42-6.
With the lead being as large as it was, a mercy rule was implemented and sped the game up with a running game clock. Although North Sanpete managed to put up a few quality first downs, they were unable to tally any more points.
After Grantsville ran out the clock on the final drive of the game, the final score was 42-6. Notching their fourth win of the season, the Cowboys are 4-0 ahead of their final non-region game next week.
Grantsville will travel to Saint George to face American Leadership Academy on the road on Sept. 9 with the game starting at 7 p.m.