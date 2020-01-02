Grantsville remains undefeated

Cowboys beat Falcons, Tigers and Wolves to improve to 11-0 ♦

The Grantsville girls basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since its run to last season’s Class 3A state championship game.

In fact, their never-say-die attitude might be even stronger.

The Cowboys are 11-0 this season, one of two undefeated teams remaining in Class 3A. Their three most recent wins came at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City just after Christmas, as they beat Class 4A Canyon View 65-53, Class 4A Hurricane 54-46 and Class 2A Enterprise 61-56 — all games that were still in question entering the fourth quarter until Grantsville pulled away late.

Grantsville 65,

Canyon View 53

On Dec. 26, the Cowboys and Falcons were tied 42-42 through three quarters, but Grantsville put up 23 points over the final eight minutes to pick up the victory.

In fact, Canyon View was up 29-25 at halftime, only to see Grantsville score 40 points in the second half. Junior post Maison White led the way with an impressive 32-point effort, shooting 70% (14-for-20) from the field and pulling down 13 rebounds to go with three steals. Senior guard Ashlee Edwards had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Freshman McKenzie Allen had five points, four rebounds and four assists. Kylee Thomas, Laura Sandberg and Hillary Cloward each scored two points, with Sandberg adding three assists and three steals.

Grantsville 54, Hurricane 46

Grantsville outscored Hurricane 19-13 in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the final period, and continued that surge into the last eight minutes to hold off the Tigers on Friday.

White had 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Edwards had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals. Allen and Kylee Thomas each scored four points, while Ellie Thomas had three and Chloe Butler added two. Kylee Thomas had five rebounds and six assists as well.

Grantsville 61, Enterprise 56

The situation was truly dire for the Cowboys in Saturday’s finale. The Wolves led 38-29 going into the fourth quarter and Grantsville wasn’t shooting well.

However, the Cowboys found another gear, putting up more points in eight minutes — 32 — than they had in the previous 24. They also found a spark in freshman forward Emily Ware, who shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and scored 12 points off the bench.

Edwards scored 19 points to lead Grantsville, even on an off day where she shot just 6-for-19 (31.6%) from the field and 4-for-14 (28.6%) from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Allen added five points and four steals.

Ellie Thomas and Kylee Thomas each scored five points for the Cowboys as well.

Grantsville will play host to Richfield on Friday afternoon in a non-region game between two of Class 3A’s top teams. The contest will be a rematch of last season’s Class 3A state semifinal game, which Grantsville won 40-39.

The Cowboys will open Region 13 play Tuesday night at home against Morgan.