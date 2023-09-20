A man died at the Grantsville Reservoir on Saturday, Sept. 9 after he suffered from what police believe to be a cardiac episode and hit the water.

Deputies responded to the south side of the reservoir around 2:33 p.m. in reference to a drowning, according to Lt. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, they found a deceased man who had not drowned, but had suffered from a cardiac episode and died, after which he fell into the water.

At the time of the incident, the man was fishing with his son. His son was a ways away when he noticed his dad was no longer fishing on shore. After walking back to the shore, the man’s son saw his father in the water and a few bystanders helped him retrieve his father’s body with a paddle board.

After they retrieved the body, CPR was attempted, but their efforts were unsuccessful, Wayman said.

Family members told police that the man’s doctors told him he didn’t have long to live prior to the incident because of heart and other medical issues.

“This was an unfortunate medical episode, and because he was so close to the shore when he collapsed, he ended up going into the water,” Wayman said.