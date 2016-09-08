Grantsville Reservoir irrigation water may be shut off

The Grantsville Irrigation Company shut off water to about 20 area farmers on Tuesday, a company official said.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the irrigation company board also decided to draft a new watering schedule for its shareholders, said GIC watermaster Jake McArthur.

Grantsville will be split into sections, and the farmers in each section will only be allowed to water on certain days. Residents are also asked to water only once a week, he said.

This is the first time the company has had to implement strict water restrictions in several years, McArthur said.

“They did it once a long time ago, but this is my first time doing this,” he said.

Normally, water meters keep shareholders from draining Grantsville Reservoir, but this year unusually hot, dry weather led GIC to take further action.

“We just issued too much [water]; that’s what it boiled down to,” McArthur said. “It was like the fifth hottest and driest August in 15 years, so we just didn’t have it.”

The irrigation company still had a total of 50,000 unused nozzles issued to shareholders, but on Wednesday the board decided to reduce that number to 16,000, McArthur said.

“Nozzle” is a water measurement term unique to Grantsville irrigation, he added.

“Basically how we went from 50,000 to 16,000 is we took away about 80 percent of that last turn,” he said. “We don’t have the water to support it.”

McArthur is already drafting the new watering schedule, which the irrigation company will publish online and in the Transcript Bulletin soon. It will also email the schedule to its shareholders, McArthur said.

Prior to this point, GIC hadn’t issued any water restrictions this year, although McArthur commented last month it was possible farmers in Grantsville had received all the water they were going to get.

He added this week, “The situation for water ain’t looking too good this year. We’re about three feet away from where we’re gonna have to shut the water off.”

Usually, GIC turns off its water in mid-October, according to McArthur.

Meanwhile, water is still flowing for shareholders of Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company. The company has issued no additional water restrictions, but it may be nearing the season shutoff date, said Gary Bevan, the irrigation company’s president.

“We’re getting pretty close to the end of the year,” he said. “We’re not too far away from shutting it off, but I just don’t have a date yet. When it hits the [minimum] level for the fish, we shut it off.”

Current water restrictions enforced by SCIC forbid all shareholders from watering between 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday. Shareholders have also been asked to limit watering to two specific days per week according to where they live in Tooele City.

SCIC normally turns off its water in mid-October, according to Bevan.

Water use has been high this summer due to low precipitation and higher temperatures, said Randy Julander, Utah Snow Survey supervisor.

The soil moisture level in Tooele and Vernon Creek basins is currently at 5 percent, compared to 25 percent at this same time last year. When soil moisture is low, people have to use more water to keep their crops and lawns alive, he added.

“One hundred percent is completely saturated. Zero percent is completely bone-dust dry. Five percent ain’t far off of zero,” Julander said in an email. “That is why we used so much water last month — no rain. High temps, lots of water used. Now that’s it’s cooling off, we can start using less as September moves on.”