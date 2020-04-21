Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Mae Craner, Granstville, turned 103 on Thursday.
  • A banner outside Mae Craner’s apartment in Grantsville celebrating her birthday on Thursday.

April 21, 2020
Grantsville resident celebrates 103rd birthday

Grantsville CIty Council honored her Wednesday night and members of the Willow Creek Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints threw a birthday bash for her Thursday.

The occasion was the 103rd birthday of Vonda Mae Craner, who lives at Willow Creek Apartments.

“They did pretty good by me. I still have balloons tied to my walker,” Craner said Monday.

She was able to visit with Council members via Zoom Wednesday night.

“Congratulations on such an incredible milestone,” the mayor said. “You have seen more changes in our world with the advances in science and medical care and the industrial and technical world than most people could imagine. You may be our oldest resident. We wish you a happy birthday.”

Branch members practiced social distancing and sang “Happy Birthday” to Craner on Thursday. Marla Atkinson made a birthday cake, Beth Marshall provided flowers and Deanna Hislop made banners and signs.

Branch President Neil Critchlow said Craner’s 78-year-old son, who lives in Arizona, came to Thursday’s party in Grantsville.

“I was so surprised. I was flabbergasted. I guess it’s like being a big fish in a little pond,” Craner said.

She moved to Grantsville about five years after living in Salt Lake City.

“At the time my daughter lived in Magna and my son in Elko. I thought Grantsville would be in between the two,” Craner said.

She said she hates being isolated because of Covid-19.

“At 103 years old you don’t go anyplace very often anyway,” she said.

She’s unsure about the secret of long life.

“I had one extra-good husband and one mediocre one. Somebody up above apparently doesn’t like me too much and doesn’t want me, and I guess somebody down below doesn’t want me either,” she said. “I open one eye in the morning to make sure I’m still here.”

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Restaurant Guide

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top