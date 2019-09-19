Grantsville residents need a permit to set piles on sidewalks, streets

Grantsville homeowners will need a permit from Grantsville City if they plan to have piles of dirt, sand or gravel on public streets or sidewalks near their houses.

Failure to obtain a permit could result in a fine up to $340.

Grantsville City Council amended Title 17, Section 8 of the Grantsville City Code concerning obstruction of streets and sidewalks at its meeting Wednesday night.

“It’s our intent to make people aware they can’t block roads and sidewalks with piles of dirt and gravel,” said Mayor Brent Marshall.

“We also are going to send letters to gravel companies to make sure homeowners have a permit before they come and dump materials,” the mayor added.

The City Council voted 4-1 to pass the amendment with Councilman Jeff Hutchins voting nay. Hutchins said he agreed with the intent, but questioned whether the City would be able to enforce the ordinance.

Once a permit is obtained, Grantsville City would set cones to mark the area where materials are placed at no charge to the resident in an effort to make motorists aware of the situation for safety reasons.

“The main intent is to keep the right-of-way safe for commuters,” said James Waltz, city public works director.

The ordinance states that it shall be unlawful to place or pile, or cause or permit to be placed or piled, any sand, dirt, gravel, lime, cement, mortar, plaster, concrete or any like substance or mixture without first obtaining a permit therefore from the public works director.

Any person who fails to obtain a permit as required under this section may be subject to civil penalties, including a fine up to $340.