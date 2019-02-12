Grantsville restores water supply after major waterline break

Grantsville public works crews were busy the past two weekends clearing streets of snow and responding to a major waterline break on Feb. 3.

Mayor Brent Marshall provided details of the emergency situation at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

He said a 20-foot-long crack in a 16-inch diameter waterline was discovered during the morning of Feb. 3.

Some residents experienced loss in water pressure during the morning hours, but crews were able to restore the water supply by the afternoon.

“Water split the pipe in two,” Marshall said. “The pipe was damaged and probably had been leaking for a long time. This is the time of year these things happen with the ground freezing and thawing.”

The line runs water from the city’s south water tank to South Willow Estates, South Willow Ranches, Deseret Peak Complex, Utah Motorsports Campus and Purple Mattress Company on Sheep Lane.

The mayor said crews installed a valve to get the water back on line to residential areas by Sunday afternoon, but more extensive work had to be completed on Monday.

“The whole line was put back in service by Monday at 5 p.m.,” the mayor said.

In other action, the council approved the rezoning of .21 acres of land at 54 E. Main Street from a Commercial Shopping Zone to a Commercial Neighborhood Zone.

Christina Peabody plans to establish a pet grooming business on the property.

The council also approved a preliminary plat for Mountain Vista Development, Inc. on the Hunter Place Subdivision at 420 S. Center Street for the creation of 13 lots in the R-1-21 zone.

According to city code, the purpose of the R-1-21 district is to promote environmentally sensitive and visually compatible development of lots not less than 21,780-square-feet in size, suitable for rural locations.

Councilman Scott Stice made the motion to approve the preliminary plat with the understanding that there will be a development agreement to establish the required open space for the future subdivision.

Councilmembers expressed gratitude to the public works crews for their work in clearing the streets of snow after the major storm on Feb. 3.

On Monday, Mayor Marshall said he will deliver his State of the City address at the next City Council meeting on Feb. 20.