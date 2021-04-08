Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Grantsville City rezoned approximately 155 acres east of Walmart Distribution Center between state Route 138 and Lincoln Highway for commercial, mixed-use residential and other possibilities. Volunteers failed to collect enough signatures on a rezone referendum petition to put the rezone on a ballot for a public vote.

April 8, 2021
Grantsville rezone referendum falls short as signature deadline passes

Despite a coordinated effort from several residents, the referendum opposing Grantsville City’s Ordinance 2021-02 failed to advance. 

The ordinance, which rezoned 155 acres of land for Mountain Vista Development, has faced a great deal of backlash by Grantsville’s community.

Although the group amassed over 600 signatures, the total fell short of the 1,950 that were required to include the measure on an upcoming ballot.

In a statement on the Grantsville 411 Facebook page, sponsor Joei Jaterka expressed gratitude for those who were in support of the referendum. 

“I just wanted to say thank you to the 600-plus people that signed the referendum,” she said. 

“Unfortunately, we did not collect enough to put the 155-acre rezone on the next general election [ballot],” Jaterka said. 

Jaterka added that she intends to keep on voicing concerns regarding the town’s plans for developments and other growth.

