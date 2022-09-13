Grantsville routs Eagles 69-7

On Friday night, the undefeated Grantsville Cowboys visited the American Leadership Academy Eagles to try and win their fifth football game of the season.

The scoring started early and often for Grantsville, who posted three touchdowns in the first six minutes of the quarter. Despite allowing an Eagles touchdown, the Cowboys rolled to a 35-7 lead heading into the second frame.

Grantsville’s onslaught did not stop there, as it carried the offensive production into the second quarter. Following a pick-6 interception, the Cowboys added another 14 points to take a 55-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Things started to cool off, scoring-wise, for Grantsville and the team was held to only six points in the third quarter. The Cowboys rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter, tacking on another seven points early on to go up 69-7. This score stood to end the game and Grantsville held on to remain undefeated.

Cowboys quarterback Hunter Bell threw for 79 yards and connected for two passing touchdowns. Backup QB Tyler Raleigh recorded a touchdown with 80% passing on five pass attempts.

Bell also led the team in the rushing category, running for 86 yards and scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Junior running back Keegan Kinsman finished second behind Bell in rushing, scoring one touchdown in a 44-yard performance.

The win puts Grantsville at 5-0 ahead of their next road game against Ben Lomond in Ogden on Sept. 16. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.