Grantsville routs Eagles 69-7

On Friday night, the undefeated Grantsville Cowboys visited the American Leadership Academy Eagles to try and win their fifth football game of the season.
The scoring started early and often for Grantsville, who posted three touchdowns in the first six minutes of the quarter. Despite allowing an Eagles touchdown, the Cowboys rolled to a 35-7 lead heading into the second frame.
Grantsville’s onslaught did not stop there, as it carried the offensive production into the second quarter. Following a pick-6 interception, the Cowboys added another 14 points to take a 55-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Things started to cool off, scoring-wise, for Grantsville and the team was held to only six points in the third quarter. The Cowboys rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter, tacking on another seven points early on to go up 69-7. This score held to end the game and Grantsville held on to remain undefeated.
The win puts Grantsville at 5-0 ahead of their next road game against Ben Lomond in Ogden on Sept. 16. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.