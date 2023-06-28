Grantsville royalty crowned

Tylie Hancock will wear 2023 crown ♦

Grantsville’s royalty was crowned following the completion of the 72nd annual Miss Grantsville Pageant held Thursday evening, June 22, in the Grantsville High School auditorium.

Judges watched as the 11 contestants appeared on stage to share their talents, walk on stage in their evening wear and answer a randomly drawn question.

The stage was filled with talent — singing, dancing, golfing, a ukulele performance, public speaking, hair design and cup playing.

The contestants, who range in age from 16-24, are required to submit a packet of paperwork, and must meet minimum GPA and other standards. Judges previously read the contestants paperwork and interviewed candidates.

The evening’s program included a welcome from Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow. Critchlow was joined on stage by 2022 Bit ‘n Spur Special Needs Rodeo Royalty Princess Ali Fitzwater and Queen Dawn Hainsworth, who joined Critchlow in welcoming the contestants and the audience.

2022 Miss Grantsville Breanne Egget and her father, David Egget, were the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Grantsville 2022 Senior Little Miss, Bryton Stirling, and Junior Little Miss, Bentley Jensen, performed special numbers.

When the competition was completed, the judges scores were tallied by a certified public accountant and Tylie Hancock was crowned as the 2023 Miss Grantsville with Adela Mulford as 1st attendant and 2nd attendant Jaidyn Wilder. Hannah Broderick was named Miss Congeniality.

Hancock is the daughter of Jacob and Andrea Hancock. She is 17 years old and the oldest of 4 children. Mulford is the daughter of Travis and Jolene Mulford. She is 16 years old and the second youngest out of 6 children, four brothers, and one sister. Wilder is the daughter of Randy and Brenda Wilder. She is 17 years old, and the youngest of three children. Broderick is the daughter of Jared and Heidi Broderick. She is 19 years old and the first of four girls.

The pageant is a community-based program. Miss Grantsville and her attendants will represent Grantsville at a variety of community events throughout the year. At the end of their term as royalty, they will receive scholarships.

The other contestants were; Makenna Bohman, Hailey Broderick, Brylee Davis, Nikkole Dong, Brielle Hammond, Hilda Penney and Morgan Thornton.

The 2022 Miss Granstville royalty included Miss Grantsville Breanne Eggett, 1st attendant Kahlea Burton and 2nd attendant Nikkole Dong.