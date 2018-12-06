Grantsville seeks council applicants to fill vacancy

Grantsville City is looking for an interested and qualified Grantsville resident to fill the mid-term vacancy created after City Councilman Tom Tripp was elected to the Tooele County Commission.

The individual filling the vacancy will be selected at the City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 2. Whoever is selected for the position will serve until Dec. 31, 2019.

Applicants for the City Council seat must file a one-page document expressing why they’d like to hold the position and their interest in serving on the council. The document must be filed at the office of City Recorder Christine Webb by 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.

To be eligible to hold the position, any candidate must be a United States citizen, 18 years old at the time of appointment, a legal resident of the city for 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the appointment, and be registered to vote in the municipality. The applicant must also be mentally competent to hold office and not have been convicted of a felony or convicted of treason or another crime against the elective franchise, unless their right to vote or hold elective office has been restored.

During the Jan. 2 meeting, the candidates will be interviewed by the City Council following the routine agenda items and any scheduled public hearings. Following the interviews, the council will select the person to fill the one-year vacancy.